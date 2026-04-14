Former cricketers back Sufiyan Muqeem, question selection policies

KARACHI: Former cricketers Karman Akmal and Basit Ali have called for improved selection policies in Pakistan cricket while strongly backing spinner Sufiyan Muqeem, saying he has been performing consistently and should be given more opportunities at the international level.

Speaking on ARY News program Sports Room, former Test cricketer Basit Ali suggested that Sufiyan Muqeem should stop using his X (formerly Twitter) account, saying that his posts after non-selection often provoke unnecessary reactions. He added that players should focus on performance rather than social media statements.

Basit Ali further said that talented players should allow their performance to speak for itself, recalling past examples where players emotionally reacted after being overlooked for selection.

Meanwhile, Kamran Akmal noted that several promising young players have emerged during the domestic season and the PSL, including Sufiyan Muqeem, Samir Minhas, Farhan Yusuf, Saad Baig, Muaz Sadaqat, and Arafat Minhas. He urged that these players should be given more consistent opportunities, especially against lower-ranked teams, to develop their potential.

Analysts criticized the selection committee for what they described as inconsistent decisions, arguing that players should be judged on current form rather than reputation alone. They said that overlooking in-form performers in major events like the Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup raises concerns about selection fairness.

Sufiyan Muqeem was praised for his recent performances, with Basit Ali noting that since joining Karachi-based domestic circuits, he has improved significantly, taking important wickets at crucial moments and demonstrating strong control, line, and variation in his bowling.

They also highlighted the need for a structured rotation policy, suggesting that teams cannot rely on the same players continuously for four to five years and must develop backup and emerging talent, especially against lower-ranked opposition.

The discussion further emphasized the need for Pakistan to develop more all-rounders and provide consistent opportunities to young domestic performers in order to strengthen the national setup ahead of future ICC events.

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