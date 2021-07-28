Sugar, ghee prices up by Rs17, Rs90 at utility stores

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday approved a significant increase in the prices of three basic commodities, including sugar, flour and ghee, being sold at the country’s utility stores, ARY News reported.

As per details, the government approved an increase in the prices of sugar, ghee, flour by Rs17, Rs90 and Rs1505 respectively at the Utility Stores.

A notification was also issued in this regard.

According to sources, the sugar and ghee were selling at Rs68 and Rs 170 per kilogramme respectively under PM’s previous relief package. Now both commodities will sell at Rs85 and Rs260 per kilogramme after an increase of Rs17 and Rs90 respectively.

Similarly, the rate of a 20-kilogramme bag of flour has been hiked by Rs150 to Rs950. The price of a 10-kg flour bag also increased by Rs75 and being sold at Rs475.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while chairing a meeting to review prices of essential commodities had directed the provincial chief secretaries to ensure proper legal action against officials showing negligence with regard to ensuring prices of daily use items.

Provision of essential commodities, to the people, at affordable prices is a top priority of the government, he had stressed.

He had also directed that besides, ensuring suitable prices of daily use items through the Competition Commission of Pakistan, extensive action against profiteers and mafia should continue, providing relief to the public.