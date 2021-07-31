Sugar laden container truck falls into sea at Karachi port

KARACHI: A container truck loaded with 780 sugar bags fell into the sea at the Karachi Port Trust’s (KPT) East Wharf, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The truck fell into the sea after its brakes failed. The driver of the truck managed to escape unhurt.

780 bags of imported sugar loaded onto the truck went to waste as a result of the incident, incurring hundreds of millions worth of losses on the state-run Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

Sugar was loaded onto the container truck from a ship, MV Unity, that arrived at the KPT from Dubai with 33,000 tonnes of the sweetener purchased by the TCP.

Earlier, on July 21, a ship, MV Hang Tong , ended up at Seaview beach after it ran aground. Owned by a Hong Kong-based company, it is 98 metres in length and 20 metres wide, and has a capacity of 3,600 deadweight tonnage.

The ship is yet to be salvaged.