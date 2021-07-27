Vessel with 33,000 tonnes of imported sugar arrives at Karachi port

KARACHI: A vessel carrying 33,000 tonnes of sugar imported by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) arrived at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

An official of the TCP said here on Tuesday that a vessel with 33,000 metric ton of sugar docked at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim here. The vessel will be berthed on Tuesday morning and the unloading will start immediately.

The TCP spokesperson said imported sugar will be handed over to Utility Stores Corporation.

The TCP official further stated that the shipments of sugar are taking place as per contracts awarded in view of the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet.

