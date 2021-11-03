Sugar price increase hits Pakistani people as hard as Rs10/kg

KARACHI, LAHORE, PESHAWAR, QUETTA: People across Pakistan have been struck with bad news of up to Rs10 increase, in the past two days alone, per kilogram of sugar which is now available at as high as around Rs140 in the parts of the city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The wholesale rate of the essential commodity have gone up Rs3 in Karachi after which its available Rs129 per kg now. Whereas in the retail market the sugar kilogram is available for no less than Rs135.

In Peshwar, the retail price of sugar currently stands at Rs140/kg while the Sugar Dealers Association says there’s a suspended supply of the commodity by the millers.

On the other, Quetta conceded Rs10 increase in the past two days alone where the sugar is now Rs13/kg.

A 50-kg sugar sack is Rs6,400 at present, say the local traders.

Petrol, gas prices will likely go up again, PM says during national address

Separately today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said while addressing the nation to announce the ‘biggest’ relief package that the prices of petrol and gas will likely go up again owing to an international crisis.

The gas prices in Europe have increased 300 per cent, the premier said adding that Pakistan is an importer of gas and crude oil which is why the prices here soar as well.

Even the air frieghts have surged 350 per cent, he said. The Premier further added that the international fuel prices have gone up about 100 pc but in Pakistan these were only hiked 33 pc.