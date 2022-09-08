Sugar prices soar across Pakistan, shows PBS data

ISLAMABAD: Sugar prices across the country have surged to Rs100 per kilogramme in various cities of the country, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the data issued by PBS, Islamabad citizens are being forced to buy the costliest sugar in the country as the sweetener is being sold at Rs100 per kg.

Similar inflated rates, with negligible variations, were reported from Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country. The sugar was available at Rs90 per kg in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Larkana and Quetta.

Read More: Annual Inflation rate reaches 46.10% after 1.31% weekly increase

Meanwhile, the PBS data stated that the sugar was being sold at Rs88 per kg in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Hyderabad. Furthermore, the sweetener was available at Rs85 in Sargodha, Multan and Bannu.

Read More: Pakistan sugar mills association demands to unban sugar export

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in May ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar to stabilise the commodity price in the country.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz Sharif had also ordered stringent measures against sugar smuggling.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister announced on May 9 that he had directed for sternly dealing with hoarders, illegal profiteers and the elements involved in creating an artificial shortage of sugar.

Comments