Is Suhana Khan aware of poor reviews on ‘The Archies’ performance?

Bollywood starlet Suhana Khan’s close friend revealed if she is aware of the netizens’ reviews on her poor performance in the debut film ‘The Archies’.

After much anticipation, Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, finally premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this month, opening to mixed reviews from critics. While audiences appreciated the film for Zoya Akhtar’s aesthetics and direction, it was particularly panned for being the ‘nepo kids fest’, with audiences especially dubbing Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda to be indigestible.

Now a close friend of the debutante and all the other Bollywood star kids, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has revealed how all the criticism of her performance in ‘The Archies’ is affecting King Khan’s daughter and is she even aware of it in the first place.

It happened during a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session by Orry on the social platform Reddit, when a user questioned him if Suhana is still in a ‘bubble’ or does she and other celebrities go through the trending subjects and discussions on the social platforms, to which he confirmed in a reply that they do.

In response to the second question, pointing specifically at Suhana, Orry wrote, “I cannot speak on Suhana’s behalf, But no one in Bollywood is dumb or in a ‘bubble’.”

“Trust me, they’re all very very smart ppl highly in touch with reality.. u cannot be so famous and successful if you are not,” he added.

Notably, the teenage musical comedy of filmmaker duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, starred debutantes Suhana (daughter of Shahrukh Khan), Khushi (daughter of late actor Sridevi) and Agastya (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan) in main roles of Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews respectively, along with Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Vedang Raina.

