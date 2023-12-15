Suhana Khan wrongly answers question about SRK during KBC

Bollywood actress Suhana Khan made news not for her performance in Netflix film ‘The Archies‘ but for her knowledge of actor-father Shah Rukh Khan’s career.

Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut in ‘The Archies‘, appeared in the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati‘ with co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina to promote her work.

What happened in the show came as a shock to host Amitabh Bachchan and her co-stars. During a round, Amitabh Bachchan asked which award Shah Rukh Khan is yet to win and the options were Padma Shri, Legion of Honour, L’Etoile d’Or and Volpi Cup.

Suhana Khan quickly answered Padma Shri. It was the wrong answer as he had received the award by the Government of India back in 2005.

Amitabh Bachchan was apparently flabbergasted and Vedang Raina couldn’t believe that she could make such a mistake.

The host made some interesting comments about the moment.

“The daughter does not know what the father has got,” he said. “The father has sent her only by telling her that the person sitting in front of her has played the role of his father; and that I should ask his daughter easy questions.

“Now, that I have asked her an easy question, she still doesn’t not know the answer.”

It is pertinent to mention that Suhana Khan has been mercilessly trolled for her acting and dancing skills in ‘The Archies.‘

