Suicide bomber killed in Tank IBO against TTP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A suicide bomber has been killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against TTP terrorists in Tank, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to details shared by the ISPR, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation near Dial road, Tank on confirmed intelligence reports of the presence of TTP terrorists.

During the operation, the military’s media wing said that a suicide bomber was killed. “The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices.”

In a similar action, security forces on Saturday apprehended wanted outlawed TTP terrorist Allah Noor in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sarwakai village of South Waziristan district, the ISPR statement said.

According to ISPR, the TTP terrorist was trying to escape an Intelligence Based Operation.

“Huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs, Mortars, grenade and communication equipment recovered from the terrorist hideout,” it added.

In another operation, LEAs recovered M-16 Rifles and Ammo at Makeen district of South Waziristan. Four individuals who were transporting weapons and ammunition to Dara Adam Khel were also apprehended, the ISPR added.

