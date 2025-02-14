Jacqueline Fernandez receives “Jet” as a gift for this valentine

The infamous Indian conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is in Mandoli Jail, has once again expressed his love for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

On Valentine’s Day, he wrote a heartfelt letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, calling her his Valentine and sharing how special the day is for them.

This time, along with the letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar surprised Jacqueline Fernandez with a grand gift—a customized Gulfstream Jet with her initials “JF” on both the exterior and interior.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been in jail since 2015 for a multi-crore fraud case, mentioned in his letter that he truly loves Jacqueline Fernandez and that their relationship began on Valentine’s Day, making it the most special day for them.

He wrote that the jet has been designed especially for her, making her travel easier while she moves around the world for work. He also shared that the registration number of the jet is based on Jacqueline Fernandez’s birth date and month, making it even more personal.

In his letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar further stated that he would include the jet in his tax returns this year and pay all necessary taxes to make it a legal gift.

He expressed that he feels like the luckiest man to have Jacqueline Fernandez in his life, calling her the most beautiful person.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s grand gestures for Jacqueline Fernandez continue to make headlines, showing his deep admiration for the actress despite being behind bars.

A similar incident like this happened in December 2024 when Bollywood diva Jacqueline received a French vineyard in her name as a Christmas present from her “Santa Claus,” conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar announced to had gifted her a vineyard in the country of love, France, this Christmas.

In the note, dated December 25, he wished Merry Christmas to the ‘Kick’ actor and continued, “Being away from you does not stop me from playing your Santa Claus. I have a very special present for you this year, my love.”