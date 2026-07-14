Suki Waterhouse drops third album 'Loveland'

Suki Waterhouse started working on her next album, Loveland, after her 2024 sophomore album, Memoir of A Sparklemuffin.

Waterhouse, in her statement to The Associated Press, noted, “I was looking for, like, a personal revolution. It’s always amazing to me how, you kind of write the album and you become it. You become somebody new from it”.

True to that spirit, Waterhouse worked with new collaborators on the project, including songwriter Amy Allen and producer Aaron Dessner, a member of the rock band The National and a frequent collaborator of pop-crossover artists including Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams and Noah Kahan.

Read More: Suki Waterhouse discusses raising daughter with Robert Pattinson.

Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac put down a drum track for “Morals”, a fun twist after Waterhouse acted in the limited series “Daisy Jones & the Six,” based on a Taylor Jenkins Reid novel widely considered to be inspired by the band’s origins.

“Maybe that’s what made me think to reach out,” Waterhouse said. “I thought, you know, maybe he’s seen the show. It might help me get in the door.”

Waterhouse is currently exploring the evolution she has felt since welcoming her daughter with partner Robert Pattinson. She also teased future projects. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.