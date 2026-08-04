Suki Waterhouse stuns podcast host with Twilight admission

Suki Waterhouse confessed that she hasn’t seen Robert Pattinson’s Twilight films.

The singer appeared on Owen Thiele’s podcast In Your Dreams on Friday, July 31, and the singer-slash-actress admitted she’s yet to see the film that launched Pattinson’s career in 2008. When Thiele asked Waterhouse the million-dollar question, “Are you team Edward or team Jacob?” she replied honestly: “I’ve never seen it.”

The infamous franchise, adopted from Stephenie Meyer’s novels, saw Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan grappling with her feelings for Pattinson’s immortal vampire, Edward, and Taylor Lautner’s brooding werewolf, Jacob. Notably, Pattinson and Stewart also dated in real life before breaking up in 2013.

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While Waterhouse, who began dating Pattinson in 2018, has not seen Twilight, she noted that she’s “obviously team Edward.” However, her unfamiliarity with the movies was on full display when she struggled to remember whether Pattinson played Edward or Jacob. She further mentioned, “I will one day,” Waterhouse vowed about watching the movie, but on the condition that she won’t have to watch it alone. “I’m not gonna sit and watch the movie by myself!”.

Waterhouse and Pattinson recently sparked rumours that they secretly tied the knot over New Years, though they have yet to confirm the news. The couple got engaged to him in 2023, and welcomed a child with him in 2024. And yet, she’s never seen Twilight.