Sukkur: 58 dead, 92 injured in heavy rainfall, floods

Sukkur: ARY News reported that a total of 58 people have been reported dead and 92 injured in the Sukkur division of Sindh amid heavy rainfall and floods in the province.

According to a report regarding the devastations, the incessant rainfall and floods have caused, over 5,000 houses have been damaged due to the rain. While 805 homes were completely demolished, the report said.

The report added that most deaths were reported in the Khairpur district of the Sukkur division. A total of 47 people have been reported dead in Khairpur district, the report said.

Also Read: Two districts of KP declared as calamity-hit

The Sindh government on Sunday declared 23 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Dadu calamity-hit after heavy rainfall and floods in the areas.

The districts included Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Sanghar, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Kamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Malir.

Comments