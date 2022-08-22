Two districts of KP declared as calamity-hit

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has declared Dera Ismail Khan and Chitral as ‘calamity-hit’ following the floods, ARY News reported on Monday.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ordered concerned officials to expedite relief activities in the flood-hit areas. He directed officials for taking emergency steps to provide food and other essential commodities to the flood victims.

The chief minister ordered the concerned district administration to ensure access to all affectees.

CM Khan said that he will visit DI Khan and Chitral after the improvement in weather conditions and announce a special package for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit areas.

Moreover, the KP CM sought a report for estimating the losses in the affected areas. Mahmood Khan said that necessary instructions have been given to the district administration for the restoration of the infrastructure.

He vowed to not leave the affected families alone and that the provincial government will provide maximum assistance to the citizens.

Yesterday, the Sindh government declared 23 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Dadu calamity-hit after heavy rainfall and floods in the areas.

According to the notification issued by the Relief Department Government of Sindh, 23 districts have been declared calamity-hit.

The districts include Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Sanghar, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Kamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Malir.

