Sukkur Barrage closes for 15 days’ cleaning, renovation holiday

SUKKUR: Sukkur Barrage, Pakistan’s largest irrigation system, has been closed on Thursday for 15 days for renovation and cleaning, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Barrage administration has announced that all seven off-taking canals of the barrage have been closed from today till January 20.

The gates of the barrage have been opened for annual cleaning and renovation of the structure, the barrage authority announced.

Annual renovation work of the barrage will begin as the water level will drop in the waterworks, an official said.

The barrage authority earlier said that the supply of drinking water to citizens from canals will be affected during the annual closure. The citizens and the city administration were advised to store water.

Sukkur Barrage have 66 gates in its structure. The waterworks will complete its 90 years since its inauguration on January 13 this year since its inauguration in 1932 by British Viceroy of India Lord Wellington.

The foundation stone of the barrage was laid on October 1923 by Bombay’s Governor George Lloyd.

Sukkur Barrage have seven off-taking canals, out of which three – Dadu Canal, Rice Canal and North Western Canal (Kirthar) – are situated on right bank of the river, and four – Khairpur Feeder West, Rohri Canal, Khairpur Feeder East and Nara Canal – are at the left bank.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!