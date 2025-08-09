Faults found in newly installed Sukkur Barrage gates

SUKKUR: The Superintending Engineer of Sukkur Barrage on Saturday wrote a letter to the Project Director, flagging serious faults and the use of substandard materials in the recently replaced weir gates.

According to the letter, low-quality materials were used in the project. During a water flow of 300,000 cusecs, the gates began vibrating. Within just one month, the wheels and nut-bolts used to raise and lower the gates had rusted.

The letter also highlighted that the gates are uneven in weight, and the hydraulic system and gearboxes are not functioning properly.

The Superintending Engineer noted that although the company is due to replace 28 more gates this year, defects have already been identified in 16 of the newly installed gates.

Pritam Das, Project Director, Sindh Barrages Improvement Project, said the contractor, barrage administration, and project directorate jointly inspected the barrage and informed the contractor of all faults.

He added that the site has not yet been handed over to the management after the replacement of gates, adding that full payment will only be made once all defects are rectified.