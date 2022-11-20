Sukkur cop’s vehicle stolen outside private hospital

A Sukkur cop was deprived of his vehicle parked outside a private hospital at the Workshop Road on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, Inspector Ali Murad Abbasi visited a private hospital, located at Workshop Road in Sukkur.

Inspector Abbasi saw thieves stealing his vehicle when he came out of the hospital. “I shouted and ran after the vehicle, but thieves fled with my car.”

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson said that snap-checking has begun in Sukkur after stealing a cop’s car and added that CCTV footage is also being acquired to trace the vehicle.

Read more: Cars stolen from Karachi sold cheaply in Balochistan: report

Earlier, a car thief arrested by Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) admitted to selling vehicles stolen from Karachi in Balochistan’s Quetta and Pishin.

According to details, cars worth Rs1.2 million were sold at Rs250,000 in Quetta and Pishin.

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested a car thief named Ahsan Malik from Karachi while a prime member of the criminal group Aslam Tareen escaped. Ahsan and his partners have been stealing vehicles from Gizri, Defence and Bahadurabad, said AVLC officials.

