Sukkur disabled girl’s rape: suspect flees the court

SUKKUR: The main suspect accused of raping a disabled girl in Mehrabpur Sukkur, fled from Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the main suspect in disabled girl’s rape case fled the court in Sukkur after his bail plea was rejected.

The Sindh High Court Sukkur bench heard the case. The victim’s lawyer told the court that the suspect belongs to an influential family that’s why police is lenient with him.

The victim’s counsel pleaded to the court that the suspect should be arrested immediately and presented before the court.

Read more: CLASS 5 STUDENT ALLEGEDLY GANG-RAPED IN HAFIZABAD

Earlier, a class 5 student was allegedly gang-raped by four suspects in the suburban village of Kolo Tarar in Hafizabad.

The family of the victim told the media that the boy was going to the mosque when he was abducted by the accused and took him to an under-construction site of a school.

Later, the boy was recovered in critical condition by the locals. The family informed the police at the 15 helpline. The family claimed that police released the father of the prime suspect after making an arrest, while other suspects are still at large.

Comments