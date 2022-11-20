Class 5 student allegedly gang-raped in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A Class 5 student was allegedly gang-raped by four suspects in the suburban village of Kolo Tarar in Hafizabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The family of the victim told the media that the boy was going to the mosque when he was abducted by the accused and took him to an under-construction site of a school.

Later, the boy was recovered in critical condition by the locals. The family informed the police at the 15 helpline. The family claimed that police released the father of the prime suspect after making an arrest, while other suspects are still at large.

A few days ago, a missing minor girl was found murdered from the heaps of garbage in the Muslimabad area of Karachi’s Landhi Town on Friday.

The rescue workers had recovered the body of a 7-8 years old missing girl from a garbage corner in the Muslimabad area of Landhi. The minor girl went missing from outside her residence on Wednesday while police exhibited traditional negligence to start searching for the missing child after lodging a case.

The family had also distributed the copies of missing alerts to the residents.

The father of the slain girl, Maqbool said that her daughter’s body was searched by the family on their own.

Police made a series of arrests after the horrific incident and announced to conduct DNA screening of the suspects to ascertain the culprits.

