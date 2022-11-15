Sukkur: SHC orders uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court (SHC) circuit bench Sukkur on Tuesday ordered uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations discharging water, ARY News reported.

The bench issued orders while hearing petitions with regard to floodwater drainage and providing relief to flood affected people.

The court issued show cause notices to Chief Secretary Sindh and Secretary Irrigation over non-compliance of the court orders. The bench in a previous hearing had ordered them to compile and submit the floodwater drainage plan.

Advocate Nisar Bhanbhro during the hearing informed the court that power load shedding time has been enhanced for water discharging pumping stations and SCARP tubewells.

Advocate Shabbir Shar told the bench that the Khairpur district administration has submitted false report in the court. “In some parts of the district floodwater still present in houses along with the agriculture land,” the lawyer added.

“Water is still present in different areas of Saleh Patt, which prevented wheat cultivation on agriculture lands,” Nisar Bhanbhro advocate said.

“Action should be taken if someone by force discharging water into the lands,” the court ruled.

Unprecedent rainfall and flooding in Sindh submerged vast areas of the province this year leaving millions of people homeless.

Large number of people from the flood affected districts of Sindh migrated to Karachi and Hyderabad. A big part of the land in the province turned into a mammoth lake of floodwater.

The floodwater could not be pumped out of a large part of the province till now.

