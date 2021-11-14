Sumbul Iqbal Khan’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan has risen to prominence with her work in several projects and her latest pictures have gone viral across social media.

The Main Hari Piya star took to Instagram to post a new photo gallery on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

Sumbul Iqbal Khan used a heart filled emoji as the caption.

The viral photo gallery has received 18,816 likes from Instagram users.

The celebrity is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her pictures and videos of her photoshoots.

The actor has received praise for her work in several hit projects namely Tumse Mil Kay and Barfi Laddu.

Recently, she made sure to make heads turn as the ultimate bridesmaid on her sister Kompal Iqbal’s wedding festivities in June this year.

She penned down a message for her sister.

“To my little sister on her wedding day. It is hard to know what to say. You and I have shared many things together, and I have seen you grow into a confident young girl,” the Barfi Ladduu star wrote.

She added: “You chose a good boy to spend your life with, and I am happy to have him as my brother-in-law.”

