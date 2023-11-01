Sumbul Iqbal Khan slays the glam look: See pictures

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan slayed hard in Western attire in the latest set of pictures and reel going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, Sumbul Iqbal Khan treated her 4.1 million followers on the social site with some latest pictures, dressed to the nines, for the beach outing in Dubai. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan) In the five-picture gallery, captioned with, “Slay on green,” and a green heart emoji, the fashionista is seen in a bright, neon skirt set with a knotted blouse, which she paired with a matching mini bag and fuchsia strappy heels. She wore a basic pair of gold earrings and full glam makeup for the snaps.

Before the photos, Khan also posted a reel from Atlantis, The Palm resort in the gulf city, flaunting the same look.

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love for the celebrity with likes and comments on the now-viral post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

On the work front, Sumbul Iqbal Khan has proved herself as one of the most diverse actors in the showbiz industry thanks to her stellar performance in ‘Tumse Mil Kay’, ‘Barfi Laddu’ as well as ‘Main Hari Piya’, where she played a negative role.

Apart from her prominent work on screen, the celebrity is a social media favourite and frequently takes to her official handles to share glimpses of her personal and professional endeavours with millions of her followers.

