The Punjab government has officially announced summer holidays for schools across the province from 22 May to 24 August.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat shared the announcement through a post on social media, confirming the schedule for the extended summer break amid rising temperatures across the region.

The decision applies to schools throughout Punjab and is aimed at ensuring the safety and wellbeing of students during the peak summer season.

Read More: Govt Clarifies Reports on Friday Holiday in Schools

Earlier, Rana Sikandar Hayat, clarifying the government’s position on the Friday holiday in schools, said that it would not be made permanent and will be abolished in the coming weeks.

The minister also said that the provincial government is discussing with the federal government regarding its withdrawal.

He also talked about speculation regarding summer vacations, saying that a decision on reducing holidays would be taken after May 15, if approved by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.