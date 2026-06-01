Summer vacation commences in SHC, lower courts

Summer vacation has commenced today in the Sindh High Court (SHC) and all other lower courts until 2 August.

According to details, special benches have been constituted in the Sindh High Court and subordinate courts to hear urgent and important matters during the vacation period.

Special benches have also been established for the High Court Circuit Benches at Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

These special benches will hear cases daily from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. According to a circular issued by the Registrar, court office hours during the vacation period will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A two-member Constitutional Bench headed by Justice Saleem Jessar will hear important cases during the court vacation.

In Karachi, a two-member Regular Bench headed by Justice Arshad Hussain Khan will also hear cases.

Justice Omar Sial and Justice Yousuf Ali Saeed will continue hearing matters separately in their respective single benches.