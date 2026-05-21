Summer vacations have been announced for federal government educational institutions in Islamabad.

According to an official notification, model schools, colleges, and other federal educational institutions in the capital, Islamabad, will remain closed from 25 May 2026 until 31 July, 2026. Classes are scheduled to resume on 3 August 2026.

It was also stated in the notification that all educational institutions located in hotter regions of the province will close from 23 May 2026 until 31 July, 2026.

The notification also issued several important directives for school heads, making it mandatory for all principals to complete their official records and administrative work before proceeding on summer vacations to avoid any issues.

Also Read: Summer vacation schedule for schools revised in this province

Earlier, the Sindh Education Department officially announced summer vacations for the province. It was clarified earlier that the provincial government had reached this decision regarding the summer break back in February.

The department has issued a formal notification covering schools, colleges, and universities. According to the directive, all private and public educational institutions will remain closed for a two-month hiatus from June 1 to July 31.

The notification states: “In pursuance of the decision taken during the Steering Committee on Education meeting held on February 12, 2026, summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, shall be observed from June 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026, for the academic session 2026-2027.”