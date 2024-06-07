web analytics
Summer vacations announced for Islamabad schools

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Friday announced summer vacations in all private and public Islamabad schools.

According to the announcement, summer vacations for all educational institutions within the Islamabad Capital Territory will begin on June 10 and last until July 31.

“The competent authority i.e, the Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is pleased to announce that summer vacations for all the educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education shall commence from 10-06-2024 till 31-07-2024 and schools/colleges will reopen on 01-08-2024,” the notification stated. 

Earlier, the Sindh Education Department also announced summer holidays in all private and public sector schools, colleges.

According to the notification issued here, summer holidays in all public and private institutions in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

Prior to this, the Punjab government announced early summer holidays for all public and private schools due to the prevailing heatwave.

According to a notification, all government and private schools in Punjab will be closed from May 25 till August 15.

