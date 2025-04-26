Summer vacations announced for schools

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department has declared that summer vacations for schools will commence on June 1, 2025, ARY News reported.

According to official notification issued here, schools in Punjab will remain close from June 1, as the temperature begin to rise in the province.

Secretary of School Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo told the media that the schedule could be adjusted if temperatures rise further.

“In case of an unusual spike in heat, vacations may start a week earlier,” he said, emphasizing the decision prioritizes the health of students, parents, and teachers, as extreme heat can disrupt academic activities.

Wattoo also pointed to the broader impact of climate change, noting that Pakistan is experiencing its effects through disrupted weather patterns and more frequent natural disasters.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a heatwave alert, forecasting soaring temperatures across the country from April 26-30 due to the arrival of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

The weather system is expected to develop on April 26 (today) and grip most parts of the country by April 27, leading to a significant rise in daytime temperatures.

Day temperatures are predicted to remain 5-7 C above normal in the southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan from April 26 to May 1. Meanwhile, areas in the upper half of the country-central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan-are expected to experience temperatures 4-6 C above normal from April 27 to April 30.

The general public, especially children, women, and the elderly, are advised to avoid direct sunlight during the day and stay well-hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Farmers should plan their wheat harvesting activities accordingly and take measures to protect their livestock. Rising temperatures in the northern areas could also accelerate the snowmelt rate, particularly between April 27 and May 1.

The citizens are urged to use water wisely across all sectors. Furthermore, strong winds, dust storms, and lightning may pose risks to structures such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels on April 30 and May 1.