Govt announces summer vacations for schools

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department on Friday announced summer vacations in all private and public sector educational institutions, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, summer vacation in all public and private institutions in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

The provincial education secretary stated that the dates for the summer vacations in schools were announced as per a decision made by the steering committee for educational institutes.

It should be noted that the decision was taken in the steering committee meeting on education held earlier this year.

“In pursuance of decisions taken in the steering committee meeting on education, all public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed from 01-06-2023 to 31-07-2023 as summer vacation,” the statement issued read.