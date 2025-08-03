Punk’s glory turns to nightmare as Rollins cashes in at SummerSlam 2025 – Watch now

Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and the world heavyweight title were at the centre of the drama at SummerSlam 2025 night one, delivering one of the most shocking endings in the event’s history.

The night’s main event saw CM Punk defeat GUNTHER to win the world heavyweight championship, but the moment was quickly overshadowed when the so-called ‘injured’ Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and walked out as champion.

The SummerSlam 2025 main event was full of emotion as CM Punk fought through a brutal match against GUNTHER. Punk took a serious beating but refused to give up

. He eventually turned the tide, leaving GUNTHER bleeding and hitting him with two finishing moves to win the title.

Just when it looked like CM Punk had finally reached the top again at SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins appeared. Still believed to be injured, Rollins walked out on crutches.

SETH ROLLINS is here! 🔥🔥🔥 And he’s CASHING IN! 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/LtGSMlBb6V — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025



He seemed to congratulate Punk, but then threw down the crutches, ran to the ring, and attacked Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Rollins wasted no time. He cashed in on the spot, hit his finisher, and pinned CM Punk. Within minutes, Seth Rollins became world heavyweight champion once again at SummerSlam 2025, turning the night on its head.

THE RUSE OF THE CENTURY! 😲 Seth Rollins just cashed in on CM Punk and just became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/p7LED0AvPn — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025



This marked a major turning point in the stories of all three stars. GUNTHER lost the title after a dominant run, CM Punk’s big win turned into heartbreak, and Seth Rollins pulled off what many are calling the biggest surprise of SummerSlam 2025.

Fans will remember this night for a long time, especially the moment when Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins made his return and changed everything.

Seth Rollins, now back at the top, will likely face backlash from CM Punk, whose win was cut short. With so much tension and drama, SummerSlam 2025 night one delivered an ending that will shape WWE for months to come.

Also Read: Seth Rollins shares injury update and his return plans