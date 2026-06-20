Sun Pharma to acquire Innovcare Lifesciences for $28.7 million

Sun Pharmaceutical ​Industries (Sun Pharma) ‌on Saturday ​said ​it will acquire ⁠100% ​of Innovcare Lifesciences in ​a ​deal valued at ‌about ⁠2.71 billion rupees ($28.73 ​million).

The company said the acquisition will help strengthen its portfolio in the specialty and branded generics segment while supporting its long-term growth strategy in both domestic and international markets.

The acquisition, characterized by India’s largest drugmaker as a strategic investment to strengthen its product portfolio, is expected to close on or before July 31, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Innovcare Lifesciences is engaged in the development and marketing of healthcare and pharmaceutical products, and its addition is expected to complement Sun Pharma’s existing offerings.

The deal reflects Sun Pharma’s ongoing strategy of expanding through targeted acquisitions to enhance its therapeutic range and market presence.