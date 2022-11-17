‘Akshay not replaced’: Suniel Shetty gives update on ‘Hera Pheri 3’

One of the pivotal cast members of ‘Hera Pheri’, Suniel Shetty has finally spoken about the casting fiasco of Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan in the threequel.

While Shetty is currently busy promoting his upcoming web series ‘Dharavi Bank’, with the recent turn of events and the speculations around the ‘Hera Pheri’ threequel, the actor had to be questioned about the cult franchise.

At a recent promotional outing, the ‘Dhadkan’ star was questioned about Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar for the role of Raju, to which Shetty clarified, “Akshay [Kumar] cannot be replaced.”

When further quizzed about his old statement of getting the OG trio – him, Kumar and Paresh Rawal – back for the third part, Shetty replied, “That would be the best thing to happen.”

“There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced,” he explained. “The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there’s no argument.”

The actor added, “What finally happens is something that needs to be seen. I am not aware because I am genuinely busy with Dharavi Bank. I have had no time to sit down and work on all this. After November 19, I’ll sit down and understand and talk to Akki [Akshay] and others and see what happened.”

The Bollywood veteran confessed that there will be an unfillable void if Kumar sticks by his decision to exit from the franchise.

The comedy cult classic starred A-list actors Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as the lead trio in the first two parts. Now with these entries and exits of actors in the cast, ‘Hera Pheri 3’ is expected to be helmed by director Anees Bazmee.

The project is currently in the scripting and pre-production phase.

