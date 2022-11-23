Suniel Shetty believes young actors have ‘alienated’ audience with their lifestyle

Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty agrees that stardom is fading from the industry and reasoned the alienating lifestyle of the younger generation of actors for it.

In a promotional outing of his recently released web series ‘Dharavi Bank’, Shetty was faced with the burning question of fading stardom from the Bollywood industry, given both his kids, Ahan and Athiya are also emerging actors.

The veteran actor responded by saying, “Yeah, because they [actors] are everywhere.”

He added, “Airport se nikalte huye dikh rahe hai, gym se nikalte huye dikh rahe hai, restaurant me dikh rahe hai, kisike party mein dikh rahe hai, kutte ko walk pe le ke jate huye dikh rahe hain, (They are seen outside the airports, outside the gyms, restaurants, parties and even at morning walks with pets).”

“When you start watching something too much, you get tired. That is exactly I think what is happening.”

Moreover, the ‘Hera Pheri’ star blamed the alienating lifestyle of the younger generation of actors which fails them to reach the point of stardom in their careers as 90s artists. He mentioned that those actors ‘celebrate’ the things which the rest of the world ‘cannot afford’.

Shetty explained, “The audiences have started to alienate themselves. Sushi ke photo daal raha hu, Maldives me swimming trunk me photo daal raha hu, Maybach chalate huye daal raha hu. Audiences ko lag raha hai yeh hain kaun? (Actors are posting pictures of their food, vacations and cars on social media. It makes the viewers question their lifestyle and feel alienated).”

On the professional front, Shetty was last seen in the crime nexus web series ‘Dharavi Bank’. For the next year, the actor has ‘Project K’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the pipeline.

