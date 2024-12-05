Sunil Pal confirms he was kidnapped, paid INR8 lacs in ransom

Indian comedian Sunil Pal, who had gone missing earlier this week, revealed he was kidnapped and had to pay INR8 lacs in ransom to be released.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, comic actor Sunil Pal, who left his family and friends panicked when he went missing on Tuesday, disclosed that he was kidnapped under the pretext of performing at a private birthday party, and kidnappers demanded INR20 lacs in ransom to release him.

“It was a full-fledged kidnapping, and it started when I got an invite for an event on December 2 in Haridwar. They paid 50 per cent in advance and sent a car for pick up at the airport. I was shifted to another vehicle after one hour. That was the point when my nightmare started,” recalled Pal, who returned home on Wednesday after being held hostage for 24 hours.

He continued, “I was told that they had kidnapped me, blindfolded me and taken me to a place. There were 7-8 people – some drunk – shouting at me. They said they had weapons, stressing that my life was in danger.”

Pal disclosed that he was initially demanded to pay INR20 lacs in ransom, but the kidnappers agreed on INR10 lacs when he informed them about his financial situation. “I called up many friends in Mumbai to collect the money and gave them INR7.5-8 lakh for my freedom,” shared ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ participant, adding that he was then left on the Delhi-Meerut road with INR20 thousand to find his way back home.

Pal also mentioned that he is still under the trauma of the entire ordeal, therefore, still unsure if he will proceed with the legal action or not.

“I need time to think about it. I am still recovering from what happened to me. I am scared and battered. It was the worst 24 hours of my life,” he concluded.

Also Read: ‘Crime Patrol’ actress kidnaps a minor boy