Sunny Deol accused of cheating, lies, forgery by film producer

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has been accused of cheating, forgery and false claims by Indian film producer Sorav Gupta.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Bollywood film producer Sorav Gupta of Sundawn Entertainment levelled shocking allegations on actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, accusing him of cheating, extortion and forgery.

In a press conference, a real estate developer-turned-film producer alleged that the ‘Gadar’ star signed a film with him in 2016, against the remuneration of INR4 crore, and took advance payment, but did not fulfil his commitment, after his latest title became a major hit.

“We gave him INR1 crore in advance but instead of starting my film, he opted to shoot for Poster Boys (2017) instead. He kept asking me for more money and by now my INR2.55cr is in Sunny ji’s account,” said Gupta. “He also made me give money to another director, book Filmistaan studio and get an executive producer.”

He also accused the Bollywood star of forging their agreement last year and added, “When we read the agreement, humne dekha ki unhonein toh panna hi change kar diya beech wala, jahan par fees ka amount 4cr ko badha kar 8cr kar diya aur profit to 2cr kar diya (We got to know that he has changed one of the clauses in the agreement and increased his remuneration from INR4 crore to INR8 crore, along with a profit of INR2 crore).”

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan also came out in support of Gupta and alleged Deol of similar accusations. “Sunny Deol acquired rights from my movie Ajay (1996) for overseas distribution and only made a partial payment. The balance payment never came through. Later, Sunny requested me to work on a project with him, saying, ‘Have faith in me, help me out’, and got me to pay him again,” he detailed.

Furthermore, an anonymous industry source shared with an Indian entertainment outlet that Deol is notorious for dishonouring commitments with several producers after signing agreements. “He is a known troublemaker for years. Sunny had given a bound script of a film called Ram Janmbhumi to a producer who created a huge set in Mumbai. Sunny signed the film for INR5 crore. But later, he refused to come to the sets and demanded a fees of INR25 crore because he had delivered a blockbuster (Gadar 2),” the insider shared.

Gupta revealed that he has filed a police complaint against Deol. “The police issued [Deol] a notice on April 30. His office sent a letter saying he was out of town on the day he was to present himself,” he shared.

Bollywood actor is yet to comment on the matter.

