Sunny Deol reveals carrying ‘swords, metal rods, hockey sticks’ for THIS reason

Recalling his earlier days in the film industry, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol revealed that he used to carry weapons including swords and hockey sticks in his car.

Appearing with his younger son Rajveer in a new interview for an Indian media outlet, Sunny Deol opened up about his earlier habits which led to several violent altercations with complete strangers.

The veteran confessed that he would engage in street races with random strangers and would flaunt rudimentary modifications on his car, which got him into fights. “I’ve been in a lot of fights and we used to carry swords, metal rods, [and] hockey sticks in our cars,” he told the publication. “This was back in the day, there used to be gangs; times are different now.”

He went on to divulge, “We used to provoke strangers into racing us. That’s the life we’ve lived. Guys would fight over girls, I crashed one car here also. And then I had to hide it from my parents, especially my father.”

“My mother would handle these situations when they got out of hand,” added Deol, the eldest son of seasoned actor, Dharmendra.

Further sharing an anecdote, the ‘Gadar’ actor said, “I’ve had fights everywhere. At an India-New Zealand match at Brabourne Stadium, I was with my friends. Some people found out that I was Dharmendra’s son, and they started ragging me. Then they started throwing cigarette butts at me. I lost my mind. I’m a sardar, after all. I started swinging, and I had no idea who I was hitting, I just kept beating people up.”