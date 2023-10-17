31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Sunny Deol reveals carrying ‘swords, metal rods, hockey sticks’ for THIS reason

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Recalling his earlier days in the film industry, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol revealed that he used to carry weapons including swords and hockey sticks in his car.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Appearing with his younger son Rajveer in a new interview for an Indian media outlet, Sunny Deol opened up about his earlier habits which led to several violent altercations with complete strangers.

The veteran confessed that he would engage in street races with random strangers and would flaunt rudimentary modifications on his car, which got him into fights. “I’ve been in a lot of fights and we used to carry swords, metal rods, [and] hockey sticks in our cars,” he told the publication. “This was back in the day, there used to be gangs; times are different now.”

He went on to divulge, “We used to provoke strangers into racing us. That’s the life we’ve lived. Guys would fight over girls, I crashed one car here also. And then I had to hide it from my parents, especially my father.”

“My mother would handle these situations when they got out of hand,” added Deol, the eldest son of seasoned actor, Dharmendra.

Further sharing an anecdote, the ‘Gadar’ actor said, “I’ve had fights everywhere. At an India-New Zealand match at Brabourne Stadium, I was with my friends. Some people found out that I was Dharmendra’s son, and they started ragging me. Then they started throwing cigarette butts at me. I lost my mind. I’m a sardar, after all. I started swinging, and I had no idea who I was hitting, I just kept beating people up.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol delivered the biggest hit of his career spanning four decades, ‘Gadar 2’ earlier this year, while his son, rising actor Rajveer Deol made his Bollywood debut recently in ‘Dono’.

Sunny Deol breaks silence on his feud with Shahrukh Khan

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.