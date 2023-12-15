Sunny Deol ‘did not like’ brother Bobby’s ‘Animal’

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol says he did not like certain things in ‘Animal’, as he reviewed his brother Bobby’s movie.

Actor Bobby Deol has been sweeping acclaim all across for his smashing comeback in Ranbir Kapoor-led Box Office juggernaut ‘Animal’, however, now his own brother, Sunny has shared his review of the film and said that although he liked the film in total, he has issues with certain things in it.

Speaking to an Indian publication, the ‘Gadar’ actor said, “I am genuinely happy for Bobby. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby.”

He added, “I have watched Animal, and I liked it, it’s a nice film. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don’t like in many films including my own films. But that’s as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality it is a nice film. The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, the neo-noir action-thriller by South-Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.

The title scored a bumper opening upon its release two weeks ago and grossed INR784 crores in worldwide ticket sales by the end of Day 14.

However, despite a massive Box Office collection, ‘Animal’ drew polarizing reactions from critics, with many calling it misogynistic, like previous outings of Vanga, including ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’.

“Even animals will refuse to watch this movie.”