Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Janhvi Kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in ‘Dulhania 3’?

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor has reunited with Varun Dhawan for their next film ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’; but is it retitled ‘Dulhania 3’?

After the massive success of the last two ‘Dulhania’ films, Varun Dhawan is once again joining forces with director Shashank Khaitan and filmmaker Karan Johar, for what looks like the third part in the franchise, titled ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

However, A-lister Alia Bhatt has been replaced by fellow star kid Janhvi Kapoor this time, to star opposite Dhawan, confirmed makers in the official announcement of the film on Thursday.

“Your ☀ [Sunny] Sanskari is on his way to get his 🌱 [Tulsi] Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens,” read the caption with the announcement video on social media.

Pertinent to note here that debut co-stars Dhawan and Bhatt starred in the first two films of the franchise, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania‘ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘, both directed by Khaitan.

Meanwhile, he also directed Kapoor in her Bollywood debut ‘Dhadak’, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

The title is backed by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and his mother Hiroo Yash Johar under their banner Dharma Productions, along with Khaitan.

‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ has been scheduled for theatrical release on April 18, 2025.

