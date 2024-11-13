SUPARCO announces lunar mission partnership with China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with China for the 2028 Chang’e-8 lunar mission.

According to a SUPARCO spokesperson, the collaboration will mark Pakistan’s first involvement in lunar exploration, aiming to advance revolutionary research on the Moon.

As part of the Chang’e-8 mission, SUPARCO will contribute a 35-kilogram rover designed to explore the lunar south pole.

Set to land on the Moon in 2028, the Pakistani rover will play a vital role in the joint mission with China, enhancing lunar surface analysis and research capabilities, the spokesperson added.

Earlier in May this year, the iCube Qamar was launched on board China’s Chang’e-6 from Hainan, China, on May 3.

According to the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), iCube Qamar entered Lunar orbit on May 8

CubeSats are miniature satellites typically characterized by their small size and standardized design. They are constructed in a cubic shape, consisting of modular components that adhere to specific size constraints.

These satellites often weigh no more than a few kilograms and are deployed in space for various purposes.

The primary purpose of cubesats is to facilitate scientific research, technology development, and educational initiatives in space exploration. These satellites are utilized for a wide range of missions, including Earth observations, remote sensing, atmospheric research, communications, astronomy, and technology demonstration.