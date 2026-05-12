SUPARCO predicts Eid ul Adha 2026 date in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted that Eid ul Adha 2026 in Pakistan is likely to fall on Wednesday, May 27, based on astronomical calculations.

According to SUPARCO’s initial assessment, there is a strong possibility of sighting the Dhul Hijjah moon on Sunday, May 17.

The space agency stated that the moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH will be born at 1:01am on May 17. By sunset, the moon’s age is expected to be approximately 18 hours and 30 minutes, which is generally considered sufficient for visibility to the naked eye.

SUPARCO further noted that in Pakistan’s coastal areas, the time difference between sunset and moonset on May 17 will be around 60 minutes, increasing the likelihood of crescent visibility.

For clear moon sighting, the moon’s age typically needs to be close to 20 hours, the agency added.

Based on these calculations, Pakistan is expected to complete 29 days of Dhul Qadah, making Eid ul Adha likely to be observed on May 27.

However, the final announcement regarding the moon sighting and Eid date will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after its official meeting, which will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

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