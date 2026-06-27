Supergirl: Inside DC comic characters' post-credit scenes

Milly Alcock gained fame as Zor-El as Super Girl got just released, a film directed by Craig Gillespie. The second film in James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

On June 26, the film was released in theatres, the cosmic adventure stars Alcock alongside Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as the ruthless space pirate Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Jason Momoa, who makes his long-awaited DCU debut as the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo.

Rather than introducing audiences to the hopeful Girl of Steel familiar from the comics, Supergirl follows a Kara still haunted by the destruction of Krypton. More interested in drifting across the galaxy than embracing the responsibilities that come with her powers, she reluctantly teams up with a young girl on a quest for revenge while racing to save Krypto the Superdog from a deadly poison.

By the time the credits roll, Kara is forced to confront the grief she’s spent years trying to outrun, Ruthye faces a life-defining choice, and the film plants the seeds for the next chapter of the DC Universe.

Here’s everything to know about how Supergirl ends, which DC Comics characters appear, whether there’s a post-credits scene and what it all means for Kara’s future in the DCU.Milly Alcock officially takes flight as Kara Zor-El in director Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl, the second film in James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

The DC Comics characters appear, whether there’s a post-credits scene, and what it all means for Kara’s future in the DCU. Kara ultimately overpowers Krem and secures the antidote in time to save Krypto, but the emotional climax belongs to Ruthye. As the dust settles, she must decide whether carrying out her revenge against Krem will actually bring her the peace she’s spent the entire film searching for.

Throughout their journey, Kara repeatedly warned Ruthye against letting revenge define her. After spending the entire film believing that killing Krem will finally bring her peace, Ruthye is forced to confront whether vengeance will actually heal her or simply continue the cycle of violence.

Unlike many superhero origin stories, Supergirl isn’t about Kara discovering her powers or learning how to be heroic. Instead, it’s about accepting the identity she’s spent years trying to reject.

She’s an intergalactic drifter more interested in drinking her way across the galaxy than living up to the legacy of her cousin, Superman. Haunted by grief and survivor’s guilt, she keeps others at a distance, convincing herself she doesn’t want the responsibility that comes with her abilities that emotional struggle was one Alcock said she immediately connected with.

Milly Alcock looks gothic in all-black at ‘Supergirl’ New York premiere “I related to her struggle to be alive and the way that emotions are really difficult to have, really difficult to process and sometimes you can get in your own way,” Alcock told PEOPLE during the Supergirl world premiere in New York City. “I kind of really needed her in this beautiful way to get out of my own way.”One of the film’s biggest additions to DC lore is Kara’s expanded backstory. Unlike Superman, who left Krypton as an infant, Kara was old enough to remember her family and home.

Through flashbacks, the film reveals she spent years living on Argo after Krypton’s destruction, watching the remaining survivors slowly lose everything before eventually escaping herself. While Supergirl largely tells a standalone story, it also introduces and reunites audiences with several familiar DC Comics characters.

David Corenswet reprises his role as Superman following his debut in Gunn’s 2025 reboot. The film also marks Momoa’s long-awaited debut as Lobo. The fan-favorite bounty hunter crosses paths with Kara while tracking many of the same criminals, eventually joining her mission to stop Krem. Unlike 2025’s Superman, which helped set up Kara’s arrival in the DCU, Supergirl skips both a mid-credits and post-credits scene.

Instead, the film closes on a lighter note. After her galaxy-spanning 23rd birthday adventure, Kara returns to Earth with Krypto, finally ready to reunite with Superman. As a final comedic beat, Krypto immediately gets into some chocolate a playful contrast to his earlier near-death experience after being poisoned by Krem.