‘Superman’ actor thinks James Gunn’s immigrant comment a ‘mistake’

Actor Dean Cain has criticised filmmaker James Gunn for calling ‘Superman’ an immigrant in the United States of America.

The actor, who starred as the Man of Steel in ‘Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’ between 1993 to 1997, expressed his concerns that David Corenswet’s outing as the superhero would be “woke.”

“How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ Well, they dropped that… They came up with ‘truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.’ Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea,” Dean Cain said in an interview with a US media outlet.

The upcoming film, starring Hollywood actor David Corenswet as Superman, faced backlash from US President Donald Trump’s supporters after James Gunn called Superman an “immigrant” who arrives in America from other places.

Reacting to the DC Studios chief’s comment, the actor said that the “American way” was immigrant-friendly.

“But there are rules. You can’t come in saying, ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America, because I want it to be more like Somalia.’ Well that doesn’t work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here… There have to be limits, because we cant have everybody in the United States. We can’t have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits,” Dean Cain said.

The actor was of the view that James Gunn made a mistake by calling Superman an immigrant.

“I think bringing Superman into it… I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie,” he said.

Cain added, “I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is… I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”