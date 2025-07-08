‘Superman’ team responds to backlash over James Gunn’s immigrant comment

Filmmaker James Gunn came under scrutiny in the US after saying that the story of ‘Superman’ was of “an immigrant that came from other places.”

During an earlier interview, Gunn said that ‘Superman’ was the story of America, where an immigrant came and populated the country.

“But for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost,” the filmmaker added.

However, his comments irked the supporters of President Donald Trump, who has launched sweeping policies about immigrants.

Reacting to the backlash, James Gunn said that ‘Superman’ was for “everyone” and he did not have “anything to say to anybody.”

“I’m not here to judge people. I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to,” he told US media outlets at Monday night’s premiere at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

Hollywood actor, Nathan Fillion, who stars as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, responded by saying, “Aw, somebody needs a hug. It is just a movie, guys.”

Actor Sean Gunn, who is the brother of James Gunn and appeared in ‘Superman’ as Maxwell Lord, said that the immigrants were integral to the fabric of America.

“My reaction to [the backlash] is that it is exactly what the movie is about. We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants and if you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way,” he added.