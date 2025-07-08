James Gunn terms ‘Superman’ his first superhero film despite Marvel stint

‘Superman’ director James Gunn has termed it his first superhero film despite helming Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films.

Before taking charge of the DC Studios, the notable filmmaker helmed all three ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films for Marvel and 2021’s ‘Suicide Squad’ for DC.

However, James Gunn considers ‘Superman’ his first film as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ were not “really superheroes”.

“In one way, though, it’s weird, because you say I’ve made superhero movies with Marvel, but I really didn’t,” Gunn said in a chat with a foreign media outlet.

According to the filmmaker, the characters in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ were space adventurers. “They really weren’t superheroes. They didn’t have secret identities or masks or costumes, or they had superpowers, but they weren’t really superpowers. They were just the powers of wherever they were from.”

“So I think that, really, in a lot of ways, this [Superman] is my first superhero movie, because even the Suicide Squad were supervillains,” he said.

The DC Studios chief reflected on the challenges he faced directing his first superhero film and how he tackled them.

“So that brought in a bunch of challenges in itself. Because superheroes, everything I do comes from a place of, ‘Well, what if this was real? What if Superman was real? What are his beliefs? What is his relationship with his girlfriend like? What is his relationship to the government like?’ So it really was coming from that place,” James Gunn said.