James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ gets a title change

American filmmaker James Gunn announced the beginning of his new film ‘Superman: Legacy’, along with a title change, on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, DC Studios chief James Gunn announced the start of the filming schedule of his upcoming movie, ‘Superman: Legacy’, the first title after the reboot of the franchise as well as the DC Universe, under the supervision of him and co-chairman Peter Safran.

Gunn also revealed that the superhero film, scheduled for the 2025 release, has undergone a title change and is now simply called ‘Superman’.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” he wrote with a close-up shot of what appears to be his version of the superhero’s costume.

He added, “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN.”

“Making our way to you July 2025,” Gunn confirmed.

Starring Hollywood star David Corenswet as the eponymous superhero, opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Gunn is responsible for the writing and direction of the new feature in the successful ‘Superman’ series, produced by his partner, Safran.

‘Superman’ will hit theatres on July 11, next year.

