Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch bids farewell to DC show

Elizabeth Tulloch bid farewell to her role as Lois Lane after finishing the shooting for the CW drama Superman & Lois.

The production for the finale of Superman & Lois season 4 was finished in Canada last week, Screen Rant reported.

Tulloch played the role of Lois Lane since 2018’s Elseworlds crossover in the Arrowverse. The finale will also mark the end of season 4 which is adjacent to Arrowverse that began in 2012 with Arrow.

After finishing the shooting, Elizabeth Tulloch penned an emotional post on Instagram, recalling her time with her costars and the direction team of the series.

She thanked her showrunners, the Superman & Lois cast, and the production team for the show’s run.

“Lois Lane has been an icon for as long as Superman has because of her fierceness, her work ethic, her determination, her playfulness, her commitment to finding the truth no matter the cost,” Elizabeth Tulloch said.

Earlier, CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said that Warner Bros. Discovery was partially behind the sudden end to Superman & Lois season 4 as it did not want “a competing Superman product in the marketplace” as plans are underway to set up James Gunn’s DC Universe.

Last month, James Gunn announced the beginning of his new film ‘Superman: Legacy’, along with a title change.

Taking to his Instagram handle on March 1, DC Studios chief James Gunn announced the start of the filming schedule of his upcoming movie, ‘Superman: Legacy’, the first title after the reboot of the franchise as well as the DC Universe, under the supervision of him and co-chairman Peter Safran.

Gunn also revealed that the superhero film, scheduled for the 2025 release, has undergone a title change and is now simply called ‘Superman’.

The upcoming movie will star David Corenswet as the eponymous superhero, opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.