Former ‘Superman’ reviews David Corenswet’s movie

American actor Brandon Routh, who essayed Man of Steel in ‘Superman Returns’, shared his thoughts on the recent reboot, starring David Corenswet as the beloved DC superhero.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with a foreign publication, actor Brandon Routh, 45, who played the red-caped superhero in Bryan Singer’s homage sequel, ‘Superman Returns’ (2006), shared his review of David Corenswet’s starrer, which is currently ruling the global box office.

“It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it,” Routh said. “I think David [Corenswet] is fantastic.”

The ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ actor also shared, “I cried no less than three times.”

“I see this in a different way. I come at it from a different perspective. I really got into it as I’m watching him navigate those tricky Superman moments in the first conversation with Lois and Clark in the apartment. And then all of the family stuff for me really hit,” he explained. “It’s a big movie. There’s a lot in there. I have to go see it again.”

Notably, DC co-chief James Gunn’s directorial ‘Superman’ co-stars Corenswet with Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.

The title opened to generally positive reviews from critics on July 11, and has since grossed over $416 million, against a budget of $225 million.

Also Read: How did Henry Cavill react to being cast out of ‘Superman’?