Mystery baby in Superman trailer finally identified

The latest trailer for the upcoming Superman film gave fans plenty to talk about but one moment in particular stood out. A brief shot shows Superman holding a strange, alien-looking baby, leaving many viewers wondering who the mysterious child could be.

Now, thanks to a newly released children’s book, we may have our answer. The book, titled Superman: Friends and Foes!, quietly reveals that the baby is named Joey Mason. The toddler son of Metamorpho, a superhero known for turning his body into any element.

The book’s description reads: “When Joey is taken, Metamorpho must choose between working with Superman or Lex Luthor.”

This small clue fits with what we see in the trailer, where Superman appears to be caught in a strange situation involving Metamorpho. It’s likely that Superman saves Baby Joey, which could lead Metamorpho to join Superman’s side in the battles ahead.

This new DC film, set to release in cinemas on 11 July, promises to pack a lot into its 2-hour, 9-minute runtime.

Director James Gunn recently confirmed the length of the film and denied rumours that Warner Bros. had asked him to shorten it.

In addition to man of steel, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, the movie includes several other heroes and villains.

Fans got a look at Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern (Guy Gardner), as well as Superman teaming up with his loyal dog, Krypto, in a flashy new fight scene.

While DC’s most powerful hero remains the heart of the film, it’s clear the story also makes space for a wide cast of characters including Baby Joey.

The scene with Superman holding the child may hint at bigger emotional moments or a key turning point in the plot.

With more trailers likely before the release date, fans are watching closely for any other surprises. But thanks to a simple children’s book, it looks like the mystery of the weird baby in the Superman trailer has already been solved.