Supreme Court announces winter vacation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Thursday issued a notification announcing the winter vacation from December 18, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the winter vacation will commence from December 18, 2023, until January 01, 2024.

In the notification, it is clarified that the important cases will be heard by the three-member Judges committee during the vacation.

In a similar development, last month the provincial authorities had announced winter vacations for schools and colleges in Punjab.

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, had summoned a high-level meeting to combat the SMOG challenge.

Mohsin Naqvi had announced that schools and colleges would remain closed from December 18 till January 1 across Punjab.

He had stated that the air quality had improved in the province, hence no ban would be imposed in the upcoming week.