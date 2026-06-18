The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan inked a tripartite agreement with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and 1LINK (Guarantee) Limited to integrate digital payment solutions into judicial processes, marking a significant step in the court’s ongoing digitization and public facilitation reforms.

The agreement signing ceremony was held in the Supreme Court, attended by the Registrar, senior court officials, and representatives of the SBP Banking Services Corporation and 1LINK.

Under the new framework, litigants and legal practitioners will be able to pay court fees electronically through approved digital channels, replacing the existing manual legal fee stamp system.

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Officials said that the digital payment system will offer a further effective, clear, and accessible payment system for court users while simplifying judicial services transactions.

They believe that the digital payment system will cut processing time, reduce administrative burdens, and minimize reliance on paper.

Participants in the signing ceremony stressed the importance of leveraging technology to improve institutional efficiency and public service delivery.

They noted that the initiative would support broader objectives of digital governance and the modernization of judicial administration.

The SC said the integration of digital payment solutions reflects its continued commitment to modernization, innovation, and technology-driven reforms aimed at improving service delivery, enhancing accessibility, and strengthening public confidence in the justice system.