Supreme Court receives copy of alleged ‘threatening letter’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday received a copy of the alleged ‘threatening letter’ sent by the US for regime change in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to sources, a copy of the ‘threatening letter’ regarding regime change has been received by the Supreme Court (SC).

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial received a copy of the ‘threatening letter’. The deputy speaker National Assembly had announced to send a ‘threatening letter’ to the top judge of the country.

“It has been clearly written in the letter threatening serious consequences, if the no-confidence motion will be failed,” the deputy speaker said.

“Imran Khan has been punished for not accepting servitude,” Qasim Suri said.

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced taking a briefing on the ‘threatening letter’. The new prime minister will be briefed on the letter by intelligence chiefs.

Announcing in the parliament, Shehbaz Sharif said that no one was a traitor and no one was a traitor, the letter should come before the parliament and the world so that this debate would end forever.

The prime minister said that a briefing should be given in the in-camera meeting of the Security Committee of the Parliament.

